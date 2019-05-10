FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Job Opening: Full time Outreach Assistant (OPS)

The successful applicant will work closely with the ABSI team and partners.
Responsibilities of the position
(1) Website maintenance -- updates website, posts news items and articles, creates new pages as needed;
(2) Science communication -- works with ABSI leadership and researchers to generate news items, articles, and blogs, coordinates with FSU Communications and the FSUCML to promote the ABSI initiative, communicates science to the public through web-based and in-person fora;
(3) Social media-- maintains ABSI facebook, twitter, WordPress, and other social media outlets;
(4) Community outreach -- organizes venues, notices, signage, printed media etc., for meetings and public workshops. Helps organize annual Open House events.
(5) Education -- organizes education events for K-12 students in Franklin County.
(6) Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Must be willing and physically capable of going in the field, occasionally under rigorous conditions, to obtain interviews and other information.
- Bachelor degree required in communications or a related field.
- Experience with website design/maintenance platforms such as WordPress, Squarespace.
- Must have strong interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, particularly related to the dissemination of complex information to the public.
- Experience with event organization and management.
- Experience with K-12 educational outreach
Preferred
- Experience in a university setting or with academic research.
- Two years of experience disseminating scientific information to the public
- Familiarity with the Florida Panhandle region
- One year of experience with school groups and K-12 outreach/education
Submit the following application materials (1) a cover letter, (2) resume with names of three references, and (3) examples of writing and web-based projects.
