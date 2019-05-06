FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77907540, OPS Biological Scientist I (Molluscan Fisheries, EastPoint)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS F&W BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - 77907540
Date: May 3, 2019
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 61981
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: OPS F&W BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - 77907540
Position Number: 77907540
Salary: $13.00 - $15.00/per hour Depending on Experience
Posting Closing Date: 05/19/2019
OPEN COMPETITIVE ANNOUNCEMENT
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Location: Eastpoint, FL
Section: Marine Fisheries Research
Subsection: Marine Fisheries Biology- Molluscan Fisheries
This is an OPS position that does not provide moving expenses.
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) employment is a temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment and terminations at the recommendation of the employer.
WHAT BENEFITS ARE APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
WHAT BENEFITS ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
- State of Florida 401(a) FICA Alternative Plan - mandatory
- Workers’ Compensation - mandatory
- Reemployment Assistance (Unemployment Compensation) - mandatory
- Participation in state group insurance (upon meeting eligibility requirements. Consult with People First and/or the servicing HR Office)
- Deferred Compensation - voluntary
- Employee Assistance Program – voluntary
Job Description and Duties:
- Any form of paid leave
- Paid holidays
- Participation in the Florida Retirement System
- Reinstatement rights or retention rights
This is a full time OPS position with the Molluscan fisheries research group at the FWC facility in Eastpoint, Florida. This position will primarily assist with oyster monitoring research in Apalachicola Bay. Duties include, but are not limited to:
This position will involve prolonged, intensive field work in adverse and physically challenging conditions during all months of the year, including overtime and multi-day field efforts. Many work days will reach or exceed 12 hours in duration. Laboratory work will often be repetitive and tedious. Because sampling will occur year-round, this position will require effective use of time to balance field work with laboratory and office duties as they pertain to research goals, including close communication with the supervisor.
- Participating in monthly field sampling efforts which involve: construction, maintenance and deployment of various field sampling gear; following safety protocols while on the boat and, in particular, while conducting scuba diving operations; benthic sample collection, sorting, dissection, and preservation; maintenance of vehicles, vessels and trailers
- Processing laboratory samples which involves: following sampling and quality assurance/ quality control protocols; processing live animals and time-sensitive samples in a timely manner; conducting chemical and biochemical analyses including safe handling of a variety of chemicals; handling live and preserved animal specimens as well as dead specimens in varied states of decay; microscopic analysis of histological slides and specimens
- Assisting with data entry and proofing and with preparation of summary reports including descriptive statistics and graphs
- Administrative duties which include: adhering to purchasing protocols; completing travel documents; submitting timesheets
- Maintaining a valid driver’s license and driving state vehicles, often while trailering research vessels up to 25’ in length, to and from research sites
- SCUBA diving is a necessary component of field work and will require dive certification from a nationally accredited organization and the ability to obtain AAUS scientific diving certification within 6 months of employment
- Interacting with multiple project partners on a frequent basis, and maintaining professional working relationships
- Other duties as required by the immediate supervisor
Minimum Qualifications: A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences, proof of open water scuba certification from a nationally accredited organization, and a valid driver's license.
** Preference may be given to candidates with professional experience with marine benthic invertebrates and current AAUS scientific diving certification.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
To Apply:
- Knowledge of the principles and techniques used in scientific research and knowledge of laboratory procedures and practices associated with marine science fisheries research
- Skill with methods of data collection, and laboratory and field preparations in support of field-oriented fisheries research
- Skill with basic laboratory methods including counting, weighing, measuring, animal dissections, tissue preparation and incubation, microscopy, species identification, data recording, data entry and data proofing
- Skill with scientific laboratory and field equipment
- Skill using Microsoft office programs including Excel and Word
- Ability to perform strenuous field duties in adverse conditions and maintain flexibility with work hours, including working overtime and weekends
- Ability to learn standard operating protocols and willingly follow and adhere to them
- Ability to work effectively as part of a team or independently to accomplish research goals at the direction of the supervisor or field team leader
- Ability to think logically and apply problem-solving techniques
- Ability to lift at least 50 lbs. repeatedly over extended periods
- Ability to learn skills to safely trailer, operate and collect scientific samples from vessels up to 25’ in length
- Ability to learn skills to safely use SCUBA to collect scientific data
Applicants are required to submit a complete, up-to-date, State of Florida Employment Application Profile electronically in People First (http://peoplefirst.myflorida.com) by the closing date listed. Resumes and supporting documentation may be submitted at the same time you are applying online, faxed, or mailed to People First, but do not replace the requirement for a completed State of Florida Employment Application Profile.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
