On Saturday, June the 1st, Duke Energy, along with the City of Mexico Beach and the Franklin’s Promise Coalition will plant sea oats to help prevent further erosion of the beach.
June 1st is also the first day of the 2019 Hurricane Season.
Sea oat planting protects sand dunes and prevents beach erosion, a crucial step toward long-term recovery and environmental restoration.
They also serve as a habitat for small animals.
Duke energy will plant 15 thousand sea oats from 8 am till noon central time along the beach at 714 Highway 98 in Mexico Beach.
Nearly 300 volunteers are expected to take part in the event.
And this is just the first step in a larger program to help rebuild Mexico Beach which was devastated by Hurricane Michael last October.
Over the next few months, Mexico Beach with support from Duke energy will be adding new landscaping to city parks using native plants to help attract pollinators and restore the natural environment.
