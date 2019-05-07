Our Canal is Now Open! - the E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

|
|REBUILDING WITH LOVE
Mexico Beach has made strides in the past few months, and every day we see signs of recovery. Businesses are opening, debris is being removed, and we're working hard to get back to the wonderful town we were before the hurricane hit. The most notable change is our canal, which is now open and safe for fishermen and recreational boaters. This is a monumental step for our fishing community. The City of Mexico Beach has done an amazing job in getting the canal open for boaters. Make sure you continue to follow our progress on our social media channels as we continue to #rebuildwithlove.
|
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Patti Janikowski from Butte des Morts, Wisconsin. Congrats, Patti!
MAY GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a gift certificate and T-shirt combo from Caribbean Coffee. Mexico Beach's favorite coffee shop offers a full line of coffees, teas, pastries, and much, much more. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to info@mexicobeach.com
and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|
MEXICO BEACH 19TH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1-July 31
|The 19th Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest starts April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on social media, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center.
|
|
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR: AMERICA'S GREAT PAINT-OUT
|May 3-12
|The 14th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will kick off on May 3, 2019. Nationally acclaimed artists will gather in the region to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings.
|
|
23RD ANNUAL MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
|August 23-24
|The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association is excited to announce the date of their 23rd Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament: August 24, 2019. This tournament serves as a charitable event with proceeds going toward building artificial reefs that are placed out in the Gulf of Mexico. Festivities will kick off with the Captain's Party on Friday, August 23 and continue with the tournament on Saturday, August 24. This tournament is one the entire family can enjoy. Watch as the fish are brought in and weighed, all while supporting a worthwhile cause: building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico.
|
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|EASY BAKED MAHI MAHI
|This delicious meal is easy to make and a quick dinner idea! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds mahi mahi (4 fillets)
1 lemon, juiced
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup white onion, finely chopped
bread crumbs
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Rinse fish and put in a baking dish. Squeeze lemon juice on fish, and then sprinkle with garlic salt and pepper. Mix mayonnaise and chopped onions and spread on fish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake at 425 for 25 minutes.
|LOVE AND MARRIAGE
Love and marriage are central to our lives, but they are sometimes seen in different ways. Here are a few observations that you might get a chuckle out of:
Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service-just to see who they really are.
If you text "I love you" to a person and the person responds with an emoji-no matter what that emoji is-they don't love you back.
Marry a man your own age. As your beauty fades, so will his eyesight.
Marriage has no guarantees. If that's what you're looking for, go live with a car battery.
I miss crawling into a man's arms, kissing his neck, and saying three little words into his ear: "and another thing..."
My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem, but they don't really know me.
Obviously, if I was serious about having a long-term relationship with someone, the last people I would introduce him to would be my family.
Love is a lot like a toothache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.
My wife gets all the money I make. I just get an apple and clean clothing every morning.
My wife was afraid of the dark. Then she saw me naked and now she's afraid of the light.
No comments:
Post a Comment