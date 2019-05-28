The Florida Forest Service has ceased issuing burn authorizations for Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson Counties until further notice.
Critical fire weather and increasing dry conditions have created an elevated risk for wildfire potential in those areas, which were hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.
The storm caused difficult conditions for firefighters to access and suppress wildfires increasing the threat of wildfire severity.
Residents in the affected counties will not have authorization to conduct any outdoor burning of “yard debris”, pile burns, and silvicultural burns until weather conditions improve .
The Forestry Service also urges extreme caution when conducting any campfires, outdoor cooking, and the use of legal fireworks.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment