The Franklin County school system could lose 232 thousand dollars over the next five years as a result of the Legislature’s actions to expand vouchers for private and religious schools.
The voucher expansion bill will expand eligibility for Florida’s voucher program and for the first time tap the state’s general revenue fund for vouchers aimed at the overall school population.
According to a study released by the Florida Education Association the total loss to public schools statewide could be nearly 1 billion dollars over 5 years.
Those projections are based off the state’s current voucher program, which has grown by 21 percent each year.
According to the study, Gulf County Schools could lose nearly 213 thousand dollars over the next 5 years, Wakulla County over 900 thousand and Liberty County about 42 thousand dollars.
