Time to apply for quota hunts and alligator harvest permits

May
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Plan to hunt public lands in 2019-2020
Alligator harvest permits: Phase 1 application period runs May 17 – 27
Season dates, bag limits and rule changes
Making plans for upcoming hunting seasons? Check out 2019-2020 hunting season dates and bag limits.
Also, please remember there will be new statewide rule changes taking effect starting with 2019-2020 seasons, including many dealing with deer hunting. Visit the new FAQs webpage for information about the new rules including the annual statewide bag limit for deer, harvest reporting, youth-related deer hunting rules, Antlerless Deer Permit Program adjustments as well as other statewide rules.
Rule changes are based on requests from staff, cooperators and stakeholders. Stakeholder input on proposed changes was sought throughout the rulemaking process to achieve regulations based on hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability.
Wild hog hunting on WMAs
Please participate in FWC’s annual deer survey
Review what’s new for waterfowl seasons
Record your wild turkey sightings
Help us learn more about Florida’s wild turkey distribution and abundance by downloading FWC’s new turkey survey app and recording all sightings of a wild turkey or a group of turkeys, especially poults. Your observations and the locations you submit cannot be seen by other users.
Get started by downloading the Survey123ArcGIS app or access the app online.
Short Cuts
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
Phase I application period is May 15 – June 15 to apply for the following fall limited entry/quota hunts
Apply for alligator hunt permits during these application periods:
Phase I May 17-27
Phase II May 31 – June 10
Phase III June 14-24
Leftover phase June 27 until sold out
Quick links
Hunter safety courses
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a free option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course options.
Youth Opportunities
Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events teach youth aged 18 and younger about leadership, safety and conservation while building skills and knowledge related to hunting, map and compass, wildlife identification and target shooting. Participants must have successfully completed a hunter safety course. Find and register for YHEC events.
The Youth Hunting Program provides opportunities for hunter safety graduates between 12 and 17 years old to experience hunting through safe, educational, mentored youth hunts.
The FWC’s summer camps are a fun and safe way for kids who have completed 3rd grade and up to experience the outdoors. Youth can receive their hunter safety certification, expand on archery and bowhunting basics, practice their target shooting skills and learn about everything from wildlife conservation to outdoor skills such as fishing and paddling. Spots are limited, so register your kids today.
Conservation Organizations
There are several organizations in Florida working diligently on behalf of conservation and creating opportunities for others to experience hunting. Learn more about how you can get involved!
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
