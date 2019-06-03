The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially started and the Florida Attorney General's office has released a useful hurricane survival guide that you can see on-line.
The guide includes information about how to avoid scams before and after a storm, a full supply list and other important preparation tips.
It also discusses issue like price-gouging as well as the large number of scams that occur after a storm including building and repair scams, well water testing scams and disaster relief scams.
The guide can be downloaded or read at myfloridalegal.com or just follow the link on this story at oysterradio.com.
