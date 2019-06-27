The Florida Forest Service is accepting applications for the Longleaf Pine Landowner Incentive Program.
The program is designed to increase the acreage of healthy Longleaf pine ecosystems in Florida.
Longleaf pine forests are valued for their resistance to damage by insects, disease, wildfire and storms.
They are also favored for their yield of high-quality wood products.
Florida is currently home to more than 2 million acres of Longleaf pine ecosystems, which is more than half of all known Longleaf pine ecosystems.
The program offers incentive payments for completion of timber stand improvement, invasive species control, prescribed burning, planting Longleaf pine, and other activities.
The sign-up period will run through August 2nd .
You can get the application on-line at www.floridaforestservice.com or at the local Florida Forest Service office.
