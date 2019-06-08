The Florida Forest Service resumes burn authorizations

Burn restrictions have been lifted due to substantial amounts of rain we have received in the last few days. Residents who plan to burn vegetative debris should still adhere to the following:
Only the open burning of vegetative debris, such as leaves, tree limbs and trimmings is permitted. Burning of household garbage, construction debris, furniture or any other material is always prohibited.
Burning of vegetative debris is permitted on the property where the debris originated. Residents may not burn debris hauled from other locations.
Check with your local city and county officials to find out if there are any restrictions in your area.
25 feet from forests.
50 feet from paved public roads.
25 feet from your house.
150 feet from other occupied buildings.
Piles greater than 8 feet in diameter will require an authorization from the Florida Forest Service, Suppression equipment on hand and additional setback requirements.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more atFloridaForestService.com.
