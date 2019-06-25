Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas Elected as Florida Association of Counties 1st Vice President

ORANGE COUNTY, FL – Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas was elected to the office of 1ST Vice President of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) during the Association’s Legislative Conference in Orange County.
“It is an honor to be elected by my peers, fellow Commissioners from across the State”, said Commissioner Thomas. “We work together to protect local decision making for issues that affect our local communities, keeping Government decisions closest to the People.”
As a member of the FAC Executive Committee, Thomas will play a key role in helping to guide the Association’s policies and initiatives.
“Commissioner Thomas is a consistent advocate for the Association and home rule through his active participation in policy committees and engagement during Legislative Session,” said FAC Executive Director Ginger Delegal, “FAC is honored to have him represent the organization as 1st Vice President.”
Thomas joins FAC President, Leon County Commissioner, Nick Maddox; President-Elect, Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay; 2nd Vice President, Seminole County Commissioner, Lee Constantine, and Immediate Past President, Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner;. The offices of President-Elect, 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President are elected annually.
The Association is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of one county commissioner from each state senate district (40); five executive officers; six county commissioners appointed at-large with no more than three of the six from counties with population of 75,000 or more; and the past presidents of FAC.
Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties represents the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community. The Florida Association of Counties helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.
