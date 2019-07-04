Thursday, July 4, 2019

A 24-year-old Carrabelle man suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening when his truck overturned on Highway 98.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 24 year old Brandon Kelley was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 98 near Woodhill Road at about 7:30 Wednesday night when he failed to negotiate a curve and drifted on to the eastbound shoulder.
The truck reentered Highway 98, and then Kelley over-corrected putting the truck into a spin.
The truck then overturned and rolled over 4 times, ejecting Kelley from the vehicle.
Kelley was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The Highway patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and that he will be charged with failure to maintain lane.


