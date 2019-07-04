A 24-year-old Carrabelle man suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening when his truck overturned on Highway 98.
The truck reentered Highway 98, and then Kelley over-corrected putting the truck into a spin.
The truck then overturned and rolled over 4 times, ejecting Kelley from the vehicle.
Kelley was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The Highway patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and that he will be charged with failure to maintain lane.
