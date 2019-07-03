Coast Guard urges use of personal flotation devices

MOBILE, Al. – Coast Guard Sector Mobile is urging boaters to wear their life jackets, remain aware of their surroundings and designate a sober operator if they go out on the water during the Fourth of July weekend.
Boating traffic is generally heavier during summer holiday weekends, and the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies will be conducting safety inspections.
Among the most important pieces of safety equipment required to be aboard vessels are life jackets. Each individual aboard a vessel should have a properly fitting life jacket.
Under state laws, children under the age of eight years old in Alabama, six years old in Florida, and 12 years old in Mississippi are required to wear life jackets at all times while aboard a vessel.
Ninety percent of drownings occur in inland waters and most within a few feet of safety.
A life jacket can save your life if you wear it.
