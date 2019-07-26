FEMA has approved over 2 million dollars to help 22 eligible applicants with reimbursement for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.The money is to help reimburse the groups for activities including debris removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and permanent repairs for Hurricane Michael.
The money will come through the Florida Division of Emergency Management to help groups impacted by the Hurricane.
The payments include about 21 thousand dollars for the Alligator Point Water Resources District for emergency protective measures and temporary water supply work
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will receive over $115 thousand dollars for emergency protective measures and Florida State University will get about 3700 dollars for repairs to the septic system at the marine lab in St. Teresa.
City of Mexico Beach was awarded about 42 thousand dollars for repairs to the Bailey Lane Foot Bridge.
To date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $227 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.
