Sunday, July 14, 2019
Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County
Permit:
Water - Drinking Water Treatment Construction Permit
Project Name:
ST. GEORGE'S BLUFF WELL
Location Id:
251079
Location Name:
ST. GEORGE'S BLUFF
County:
Franklin
Application Number:
251079-005
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
at
9:07 PM
