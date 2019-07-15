FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

NICKI is a 2 yr old Chihuahua and a very social little lady. She is a snuggler but is not a fan of restraint so young children would not be a good fit. Nicki would love to meet you if have been looking for a small breed companion!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
