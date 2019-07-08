FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

PINNINI is an 8 month old German Shepherd mix and just a wonderful pup. She is very social and friendly. She loves people and other dogs and will make a wonderful family pet. She is one of dozens of dogs and puppies waiting for their forever homes at the shelter.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment