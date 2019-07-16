Important information for deer hunters

Beginning this hunting season, which starts Aug. 3 in Zone A, new rules take effect requiring hunters to record all harvested deer in a harvest log and report the harvest to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) harvest reporting system.
Hunters can use FWC’s harvest reporting app to comply with the requirement to log their harvest information before moving a deer from the point of harvest. The app also enables hunters to report harvested deer to the FWC, which must be done prior to 1) final processing of the deer, 2) the deer or any parts of the deer being transferred to any meat processor or taxidermist, or 3) the deer leaving the state. Hunters also can log harvested deer on a paper harvest log and then report the harvest to the FWC via the app or by calling the FWC’s toll-free deer reporting hotline. More details about how to log and report harvested deer are coming soon!
These harvest logging and reporting requirements impact all deer hunters including: 1) hunters under 16 years of age, 2) resident hunters 65 years and older, 3) those with a disability license, 4) military personnel, and 5) those hunting on their homestead in their county of residence.
For more information about new statewide hunting rules, including many dealing with deer hunting, visit MyFWC.com.
Get the latest hunting and conservation news by subscribing to FWC's Hunting Hot Sheet newsletter and Outta' the Woods.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment