Mixon arrested after attacking sheriff with a knife

Yesterday afternoon, approximately 3:38pm Jeremy Mixon was arrested for resisting officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, narcotics equipment possession and aggravated assault on an officer.
Sheriff Smith received complaints about illegal drug activity and stolen property, when he noticed an opened door to a shed. Sheriff Smith approached the shed to find Mixon igniting a pipe containing methamphetamine. Mixon was placed under arrest, but refused, lunging toward Sheriff Smith with a 6 inch knife in his hand. Deputy Steve James was on scene, arriving to hear this confrontation, quickly ran up and used his tazer on Mixon.
Mixon has a criminal record dating back to 2000, over 25 separate arrests, with charges including multiple burglary, arson, multiple bodily harm, assault or battery, multiple sexual battery upon a child under 12, multiple aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, sale of controlled substance as well as the most recent charges discussed in this press release.
