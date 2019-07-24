More manatees are being seen in local waters so make sure to watch out for them when you're out on a boat.
Manatee sightings in this portion of the state are rare, but certainly not unheard of, especially in the summer months when the water temperature rises above 68 degrees.
But since there are manatees here, boaters should take extra precautions to protect the animals.
Boaters should obey all posted boat speed limits, stay in marked channels, and wear polarized sunglasses while boating to improve vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or areas where manatees congregate.
Boaters who find an injured or dead manatee, or one that is being harassed by other boaters should call the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for Assistance.
The number for the Wildlife alert hotline is 1- 888-404-FWCC
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment