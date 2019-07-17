NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 17, 2019

|
Join us as we celebrate Habitat Month and see how NOAA works to support healthy habitat, which provides numerous benefits to our communities and our economy.
During Habitat Month
, NOAA Fisheries is celebrating estuary habitat and its benefits for our coastal communities, supporting commercial fish species and valuable tourism. Learn more about how NOAA is restoring and protecting estuary habitat around the United States.
As part of our Habitat Month celebration, NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation is hosting a Habitat Photo Contest, open to everyone. Submit your coastal and marine habitat photo entries by July 22.
NOAA announced $950,000 in funding for habitat restoration in six Habitat Focus Areas
. The funded projects will build on work initiated in 2017 to restore habitat, support sustainable fisheries and resilient communities, and educate coastal residents. Read more about the ongoing efforts around the nation.
NOAA is recommending $8.9 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding for two new multi-year partnership cooperative agreements and two ongoing multi-year awards. These investments will restore habitat for Great Lakes species by opening river systems to fish passage, reconnecting rivers to their floodplains, and enhancing river, stream, and wetland habitats.
No comments:
Post a Comment