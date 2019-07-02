The Cities of Carrabelle and Apalachicola along with 28 other coastal cities in Florida will share in 1.6 million dollars to help them prepare for rising sea levels.
The money is coming through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Resilient Coastlines Program.
The Grants are specifically designed to assist local governments with resilience planning including developing vulnerability assessments, adaptation plans, comprehensive plan goals, and regional coordination.
The City of Apalachicola will receive 52,500 dollars for Apalachicola Coastal Resilience Projects while the City of Carrabelle will receive 74,500 dollars for the McKissack Beach Land Management Plan and Beach Access Facilitation.
The City of Mexico Beach was also awarded 75 thousand dollars for a Vulnerability Assessment and Resilient Redevelopment Plan.
