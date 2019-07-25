The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is collecting input from fishermen on some potential new rules for speckled trout fishing.The proposed changes include splitting the northwest speckled trout management zone into two separate zones including the Western Panhandle which would reach from Escambia through Gulf counties and the Big Bend zone that would extend from Franklin County to near the Pasco County line.
The FWC is also considering lowering the daily bag limit for speckled trout from 5 to 3 fish in the western panhandle zone and from 5 to 4 fish in the Big Bend zone.
Fishermen could also see the recreational and commercial size limits reduced to 15 to 19 inches, prohibiting all harvest of speckled trout 19 inches and larger.
The FWC is hosting several speckled trout in-person public workshops around the state to discuss the proposed changes.
The closest to our area will be next Monday, July the 29th at the Destin Community Center and next Wednesday, July 31st at the Steinhatchee Community Center.
If you can’t attend an in-person workshop,you can comment online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment