Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Monthly newsletter of the FWC Research Institute - July Update

header artwork - final

Florida's 2019 Bay Scallop Abundance Survey

scallops
Each summer, biologists assess bay scallop populations along the Gulf coast of Florida, located in open and closed recreational harvest areas. Surveys are usually initiated in June and completed in July. Scientists look at long-term trends in the abundance of scallops in both the open and closed areas and present those findings to the FWC’s fisheries management. There are eight counties surveyed within the open harvest area: Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie, Citrus, Hernando and Pasco. You can view all current scallop abundance data on our abundance website.
You can find information on bay scallop recreational harvesting dates and areas on our website, as well as in a recent press release. Learn and sign-up for our volunteer Scallop Sitter program and volunteer for the second-annual Scallop Rodeo.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

walk_w_wiggins
YouTube:

FWRI’s Invertebrate Collections Manager, Laura Wiggins, identifies animals commonly found on Florida’s Gulf beaches.

snapper19
Flickr:

Biologists from FWRI's Fisheries Dependent Monitoring program were on site at Sunrise Marina in Cape Canaveral for the opening of Atlantic red snapper season to greet anglers, conduct short surveys and collecting samples from harvested fish. 

trash
 Facebook:

Every day, debris intentionally or accidentally ends up in Florida’s lakes, waterways and marine environments. Be part of the solution and aid in Florida conservation.

Instagram Favorite

right_whale
FWC marine mammal biologists were part of a multi-agency team of 18 veterinarians, biologists, and pathologists who completed a review of North Atlantic right whale deaths between 2003 and 2018. Out of a total of 70 whales, the cause of death was definitively determined for 43. Of those 43, nearly 90% died as a direct result of trauma from entanglement and vessel collisions. With an endangered population of about 400 individuals, right whales cannot withstand continued losses like these.

To read the full article: bit.ly/2JpWhKc

