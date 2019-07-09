The Real Florida℠ Connection - Celebrating Recreation and Parks Month

|
Florida State Parks enrich our lives.
My son grew up with family camping trips to Torreya State Park
. The perfect day for him included swimming, hiking, and dinners around the campfire. His love of nature is still with him into adulthood, and we continue to bond over outdoor adventures.
Celebrating Recreation and Parks Month
in July holds a special meaning for me as I imagine it does for others, who have created deeper bonds with family and friends by sharing unique park experiences.
Florida is recognized as a state that values recreation. At a Florida State Park, we can explore urban greenways, beautiful springs and wild places.
State parks and other public outdoor spaces bring us together to walk, bike and enjoy natural landscapes. People smile and say hello to each other. Children make new friends and explore nature. Research has shown that simple activities like walking in a park can have a remarkable therapeutic effect, both mentally and physically.
Our award-winning state park system
attracts visitors from all over the world and strengthens local economies. Florida’s outdoor recreation industry supports more than 1 million jobs and had a $145 billion economic impact last year.
My son often talks about how important it is to him to get his partner’s teenage sons outside and away from their digital devices. He knows that every moment in the woods or on the water deepens his bonds with his new family.
In July, I’ll be taking time to recall the valuable memories I’ve made with my family, and how many of the best were made in the outdoors.
Eric Draper
