The Real Florida℠ Connection - Celebrating Recreation and Parks Month

director Eric Draper

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

Florida State Parks enrich our lives.

My son grew up with family camping trips to Torreya State Park. The perfect day for him included swimming, hiking, and dinners around the campfire. His love of nature is still with him into adulthood, and we continue to bond over outdoor adventures.
Celebrating Recreation and Parks Month in July holds a special meaning for me as I imagine it does for others, who have created deeper bonds with family and friends by sharing unique park experiences.
Florida is recognized as a state that values recreation. At a Florida State Park, we can explore urban greenways, beautiful springs and wild places.
State parks and other public outdoor spaces bring us together to walk, bike and enjoy natural landscapes. People smile and say hello to each other. Children make new friends and explore nature. Research has shown that simple activities like walking in a park can have a remarkable therapeutic effect, both mentally and physically.
Parks also serve as anchors for Florida’s communities. I went to the reopening of Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park after Hurricane Michael, and I saw how much the park means to area residents. 
Our award-winning state park system attracts visitors from all over the world and strengthens local economies. Florida’s outdoor recreation industry supports more than 1 million jobs and had a $145 billion economic impact last year.
My son often talks about how important it is to him to get his partner’s teenage sons outside and away from their digital devices. He knows that every moment in the woods or on the water deepens his bonds with his new family.
In July, I’ll be taking time to recall the valuable memories I’ve made with my family, and how many of the best were made in the outdoors.

Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

A group of Duke Energy volunteers stand together for a photo.

Businesses Partner to Improve Parks

Companies throughout Florida hold employee and family days of volunteer service at state parks. It's easy to  plan the perfect combination of service and team-building.




Screenshot of Outdoor Florida web application.

Outdoor Florida Can Help You Find New Places to Play

Outdoor Florida is your source for finding recreational opportunities on Florida’s public lands. With this simple mobile and web app, you can search by activity or location.




Three blue water slides at the defunct Wild Waters Park at Silver Springs State Park.

Can You Recycle an Entire Water Park? 

The Florida Park Service preserves and restores Florida’s natural resources. Recently, state park planners and designers were faced with a unique challenge.



Two people walk in a forest at Rocky Bayou State Park.

When Summer Heats Up, Trees Keep it Cool

Forests are nature’s air conditioners. Trees have the greatest impact in urban areas, where a forested park can be as much as 13°F cooler than the surrounding city!



EVENTS

Discovery Kayak Tour

Register now for this two-hour guided kayak tour exploring the salt marsh. Learn about the importance of this dynamic ecosystem while paddling peacefully in one of the park's kayaks. All levels of experience are welcome.

Meet an Indigo Snake

Join us on World Snake Day to learn about and gain a greater appreciation for one of North America's largest snakes, the endangered eastern indigo. Ranger Allen from Silver Springs State Park will introduce you to Indi, an indigo ambassador snake, and share why these impressive snakes need our help and understanding.

Why Native Plants?

Natural landscapes are now valued for their biodiversity as well as their beauty. A native plant expert will discuss the importance of native plants in the local ecosystem and share resources for budding native plant enthusiasts.

Help Keep Florida Beaches Beautiful

Long Key State Park invites you to join our first monthly shoreline cleanup. Help us make a difference for Florida's beaches and the shorebirds, sea turtles and other wildlife that depend on them.

