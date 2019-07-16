There is now money available for fire departments in counties hit by Hurricane Michael last October.
The Florida Forest Service announced last week more than $500,000 has been approved for volunteer fire departments in counties impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The funding comes through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program, a program that provides federal financial, technical and other assistance to State Foresters to organize, train and equip fire departments in rural areas to prevent and suppress fires.
Last month, the Florida Forest Service announced that 100% reimbursement is available for counties impacted by Hurricane Michael, which includes Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.
To date, the Florida Forest Service has paid out over 87 thousand dollars in VFA grants and approved an additional 35 grants worth $500,000.
Funding provided through the VFA Grant is distributed to fire departments with the greatest need.
It can be used for the purchase of wildland and structural personal protective gear, communications equipment, water handling equipment and training.
Volunteer fire departments can download the VFA Federal Funding Application online at freshfromflorida.com.
