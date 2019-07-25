There will be a Boating Enhancement Workshop on Friday at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The workshop will provide information about the FWC grant programs to enhance boating access and other boating related activities from the Florida Boating Improvement Program.
There will also be information about funding for transient tie-up facilities for boats 26' or longer from the Boating Infrastructure Grant Program, and assistance for removal of derelict vessels from the Derelict Vessels.
Also, DEP staff will give a presentation on the Florida Clean Boating Programs including the Clean Marina Program and Clean Vessel Act Grant Program.
The workshop will be held on July the 26th from 9 till noon.
You do have to register for the workshop – you can do that at eventbrite.com.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boating-enhancement-workshop-tickets-64328773092
