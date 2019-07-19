Using blue crab traps will not be allowed in Wakulla county waters beginning Saturday to give the state a chance to remove lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the coastal and inland waters in that area.
The harvest of blue crabs from traps will not be allowed from July 20 through July 29th in Hernando through Wakulla counties' waters, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay.
The 10 day closure covers commercial and recreational blue crab traps in inland waters and within three nautical miles from shore.
Recreational harvesters can still use standard blue crab traps as long as the traps are attached to private property.
The harvest of blue crabs by other gear, like dip nets and fold-up traps, will also still be permitted during the 10-day closure.
The regional blue crab fishery closures were approved by the state to make it easier to find and remove derelict traps which can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.
