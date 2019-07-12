Wakulla County Is Gearing Up for the 2020 Census

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is gearing up for the 2020 Census. The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. This census is conducted every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau. If you live in the United States, you are required by law to participate in the census.
The results of the census determine our congressional representation as well as how federal funding is distributed. Every year, more than $675 billion is distributed to states and communities to fund hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and more. “The federal funds Wakulla County receives are based on how many people are counted and the information they provide; therefore, it is critical that all Wakulla County households participate in the 2020 Census,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
By April 1, 2020, households will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. You can respond online, by phone, or by mail. Your personal information is kept confidential; the Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information. All responses are used only to produce statistics.
County staff will continue to provide information and encourage participation throughout the process. For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.
