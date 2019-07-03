While you may be sorely tempted to shoot fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, we do need to let you know that the good fireworks are actually illegal in Florida.
Illegal fireworks include shells and mortars, multiple tube devices, Roman candles, rockets and firecrackers.
Basically any firework that flies is illegal in the sunshine state though the state does allow various types of sparklers.
Using fireworks is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
There will be at least four professional fireworks shows in the area this 4th of July holiday.
Wednesday evening there will be fireworks in Apalachicola over the river as a part of the Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration.
On Thursday night there will be fireworks shows at the St. George Island public beach and at the Myron Hodge Park in Sopchoppy.
And on Friday there will be a fireworks show over the Carrabelle river.
All of the shows will start just after dark.
And if you want to see the full list of legal fireworks in Florida – follow the link we've set up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment