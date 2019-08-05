A 15 year old Eastpoint girl was killed Monday in a 4 vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 98 just east of Eastpoint.
Haley Creamer was traveling south on Highway 65 just after 3 o'clock Monday afternoon when she pulled onto Highway 98 into the path of a westbound Mack truck driven by Keith Dickerson of Panama City.
The truck hit Haley's Toyota SUV on the drivers side and pushed it down Highway 98 where it hit a Ford F250 that was waiting to turn on to Highway 65.
The Ford was then pushed into a Landrover that was also waiting to turn onto Highway 65.
Both the Ford and the landrover were pushed onto the South shoulder of the road.
The landrover was pushed into a tree and the Ford-F250 rolled over partially onto its left side but the drivers suffered only minor injuries.
The mack truck continued to push the Toyota SUV onto the south shoulder where the truck rolled onto its driver’s side and the Toyota became completely engulfed in flames.
The Eastpoint fire department was on scene to douse the fire and to extricate Haley from the vehicle.
Haley was pronounced deceased on scene by Franklin County Paramedics.
The Florida Highway Patrol was also assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission.
Highway 98 was closed for at least 5 hours while officers worked at the scene.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment