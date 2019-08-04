Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday,
August 7th
Noon
Hosted by:
73 Market St.
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
June 2005 1,245
June 2006 1,791
June 2007 2,521
June 2008 2,278
June 2009 2,537
June 2010 2,082
June 2011 2,856
June 2012 2,433
June 2013 2,189
June 2014 1,060
June 2015 1,216
June 2016 1,156
June 2017 1,194
June 2018 1,428
June 2019 2,386
St. George Island
June 2018 1,295
June 2019 1,097
Eastpoint
June 2019 378
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Please join ECCC this Saturday at our biggest fundraiser of the year:
THE ECCC SGI Sizzler 5K RACE & ONE MILE FUN RUN/WALK.
Register on Eventbrite!
ECCC is asking everyone to show up to cheer on the runners and walkers and then stay for the raffle and the Post Race Party at Doc Myers. We have some amazing raffle items this year you will want to check out and raffle tickets are only $2 or 3 for $5. Meal Tickets are $10 for Low Country Boil, salad, bread and frozen watermelon and includes $1 off all drinks at the bar. Register and walk a mile or the 5K and you all get our great swag - a Koozie backpack and some other goodies.
Many of you are on the list as volunteers or sponsors to help the event be a success and we sure appreciate and thank you. Registration begins at 4pm, the fun run/walk at 6:30 and the race at 7pm.
Hope to see you and your friends and family out to support the ECCC Saturday.
Chamber Membership Renewals Were Due Monday, July 1st 2019
Invoices to all current Chamber Members were mailed last month. Membership dues for the 2019-2020 year were due on or by
July 1st, 2019
. If you did not receive your invoice and would like us to email it to you please contact us info@apalachicolabay.org
or call us at
850-653-9419.
If you have not paid your dues you may be removed from the website.
Coastal Country Productions
Coastal Country Music written and produced by local musician, featuring songs about the local Forgotten Coast area.
Ronnie Segree also sells hand carved marine life that is displayed throughout the county.
Nature, wildlife and sporting art in a simple rustic setting under the shade of a live oak tree. Located at the edge of town; look for the oyster boat out front. Open Wednesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and by appointment. Call 305-393-4306 or e-mail liveoakgallery@gmail.com
Carrabelle is a quiet fishing community with easy access to waterways - come and enjoy a relaxing
weekend on the water. Some of the world's most beautiful beaches are only minutes from the
Georgian Motel, and The Carrabelle River and Gulf of Mexico are at our back door. Our guests are
perfectly situated for both saltwater and freshwater fishing, as well as hiking, hunting, camping,
boating, swimming, and more. Access nearby boat slips, full-service marinas and docking facilities.
The Georgian Motel is within walking or biking distance of some of the best seafood restaurants in
Carrabelle. Experience "Old Florida" with no distractions when you stay at the Georgian Motel.
850-646-3271 850-567-4073
Waste Pro is a company dedicated to building exceptional resource ecosystems that protect the environment and sustain our communities. Our company was founded in 2001 with three key objectives: to deliver excellent service, maximize recycling and establish cost savings for our customers. www.wasteprousa.com
Ribbon Cuttings
Culligan Water
55 Ave E Apalachicola
The Chowder House
149 Commerce St. Apalachicola
Member News
FRANKLIN COUNTY EDUCATION FOUNDATION
APALACHICOLA BAY ROTARY CLUB
July 31, 2019
It's back to school time believe it or not. Teachers report for pre-planning on August 1st and students return to school August 12th. The Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club has partnered with the Franklin County Educational Foundation to sponsor a Back to School Fundraiser. While it is true the Franklin County School District received a sizable donation to fund the purchase of the initial basic back to school supplies for students that parents normally have to purchase, there are still many needs remaining for students and teachers. The Franklin County Educational Foundation raises funds for our students and teachers for classroom supplies, Take Stock in Children Scholarships, teacher mini grants and other opportunities to enhance the educational environment in our Franklin County Schools. To maximize our fundraising efforts and your contributions, where possible we plan to use your contributions as matching funds.
Our first opportunity this year is an $11,000 matching grant allocation from the Florida Educational Foundation that we must show where our $11,000 matching funds is coming from by September 1st. If our fundraising exceeds the $11,000 required match there is the possibility of receiving additional allotments later in the year.
You can mail your contribution to the Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32328. For more information or to discuss a major contribution in one of your areas of interest, you can contact Cliff Butler, President of the Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club at cliff@thebutleragency.com
or by phone at 850-653-5848 or he can arrange to have your contribution picked up.
Sincerely,
Elinor Mount-Simmons,Chair
Franklin County Educational Foundation
Cliff Butler, President
Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Cone Distributors.
Article from Oyster Radio
Children attending the Franklin County won't have to buy school supplies this year thanks to a generous donation from Cone Distributors of Tallahassee, and many of the supplies for the ABC school will also be provided.
A generous $20,000 donation from Cone Distributors of Tallahassee combined with other contributions will enable the Franklin County School to provide school supplies for all PreK-12th grade Seahawk students.
An additional 2500 dollar donation from Cone will cover many of the school supplies for the ABC School with the exception of backpacks, lunch boxes, Middle School binders, planners, and Eagle folders, and pre k and kindergarten rest mats.
Students at the Franklin County School will be able to get their supplies during Back-to-School Orientation on August the 8th.
With the help of local businesses & community partnerships, the Franklin County School orientation will also offer FREE haircuts, FREE sports & health physicals as well as a sample of school food, bounce houses and much more.
Students will return to school on Monday, August 12th.
View the new Franklin
County TDC Tourism Video.
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2019-20, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
Exhibit on the Science and History of Atomic Bombs
August 1 - August 31
In the month of August, The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will feature a special exhibit on the science and history of the atomic bombs used by the Allies to end the war. On August 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima. A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9. What made these bombs so destructive, and how were they kept secret? Come and learn about the people, the places, the science and the aftermath of this significant event that ended WWII.
Due to public interest, the current exhibit on the role of women in WWII will be expanded and extended to August 31. Both of these exhibits include photographs, vintage film footage, artifacts and models.
This weekend charity event for the Leukemia Research Foundation gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. Sponsored by the C-Quarters Marina, there will be a guaranteed payout of $16,500 with 10 places. There will be a captain's meeting on Friday evening August 2nd at C-Quarters
August 3 @ 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
August 3, 2019 - walk at 6:30 and race at 7Pm. Go to EVENTBRITE to purchase tickets for the race or walk. You can also buy $10.00 food tickets for the post race party at Doc Myers Island Pub. Support Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, ECCC, as we bridge the gaps for seniors in Franklin County Florida. Call us at 850-509-5009 for more information.
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club Gathering of the Phlock
August 7 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Come on out to Doc Myers Island Pub on St. George Island on August 7th, 2019 at 5:00 pm. See why we are the phun club with a community service fixation. Doc's gives us specially priced drinks and COMPLIMENTARY APPETIZERS! See you at the phlocking! FINS UP!
Fused Glass Art Classes
August 7,14,21,28 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM Wed
Weekly reoccurring
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Turtle Talk
August 7th, 13th, 20th, 27th
Come learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island. Get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This air-conditioned event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the area alone or with family.
August 10th & 24th@ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
Evening on the Edge of the Sea
August 10 &25th @ 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Florida State University's Coastal and Marine Laboratory will host a series of "Edge of the Sea" presentations this summer. Come to learn about the wondrous sea life along the area's pristine shores and shallows. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a short tour of the Lab and then walk the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. The workshops, scheduled for July 13, 27, and August 10, 24 take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory east of Carrabelle from 4:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a short tour of the Lab, when you will meet some of the local marine citizens in our seawater touch-tanks. We then walk the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. The evening ends in the auditorium for some Q & A. Edge of the Sea workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. The cost is $15 per person. Class size is limited to 20 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that all 7-13 year olds are accompanied by a paying adult. What to bring: old sneakers or other close-toed shoes. No sandals or other open-toed shoes. Also bring your innate curiosity along.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
August 14 @ 8:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Wednesday, August 14 from 8-9:30 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. The Cape St. George Lighthouse offers Sunset & Full Moon Climbs each month. Full Moon Climbs include light hors d'oeurves and water. Prepaid reservations for any 2019 Full Moon Climb can be made at the Lighthouse Gift Shop. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Times vary throughout the year. Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. If you don't have reservations, you can still enjoy the Full Moon Climb! After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10 for the general public and $5 for SGLA members.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Field Trips
Explore your river and basin with us! Our volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. We hike and kayak in the spring and fall. We kayak year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based.
Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Donations are always appreciated, as this is a volunteer-based program. Our skilled trip leaders truly enjoy introducing people to the river system. Loaner kayaks are also available.
Paddlers and hikers need to bring: water; snacks/lunch; sunscreen; and hat. Paddlers, please wear clothing that won't weigh you down if it gets wet. Synthetics like nylon blends are best. No jeans or boots.
