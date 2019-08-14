Archery, alligators, early season waterfowl and more!

August
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
New features added to Florida Buck Registry webpage
Changes to WMA Dove Field Opportunities
How you can protect Florida deer from chronic wasting disease (CWD)
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a contagious, incurable disease that is fatal for all members of the deer family and is currently documented in white-tailed deer, mule deer, sika deer, elk, moose, and caribou. While CWD has not been detected in Florida, it has been detected in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. You can help protect Florida deer populations from CWD in the following ways:
Get ready for the statewide alligator hunt
Hunting Season Dates
Zone A archery and crossbow seasons opened Aug. 3 and run through Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively
The statewide recreational alligator hunting season begins Aug. 15 and runs through Nov. 1.
Zone A muzzleloading gun season opens Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 20
Zone C archery and crossbow seasons open Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 13 and Oct. 18, respectively
Zone A youth deer hunt weekend Sept. 14-15
Teal and wood duck only season Sept. 21-25
Zone A general gun season opens Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 20 and reopens Nov. 23 through Jan. 5, 2019
Teal only season Sept. 26-29
First phase of dove season opens Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 20
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, check out these opportunities and be ready to log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com at the dates and times listed below
Phase I to apply for dove permits began Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Aug. 19
Phase II to apply for September early duck permits runs Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Eastern time through Aug. 26
Remaining dove permits (Phase II/leftovers) offered beginning Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Eastern time until filled
Remaining September early duck permits (Phase III/leftovers) offered beginning Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Eastern time until filled
Phase I to apply for Period A regular season waterfowl permits begins Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sept. 23
Phase I to apply for Merritt Island waterfowl permits begins Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 23
Phase I to apply for youth waterfowl permits begins Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Oct. 7
Returned quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Hunter safety course options
If you plan to introduce someone to hunting this fall, now is a great time for a new hunter to take a Florida hunter safety course. These courses cover safety, wildlife conservation, and hunter ethics and responsibilities.
The FWC offers the following course formats, including free options.
1) Traditional classroom courses can be taken at no cost.
2) The classroom portion can be completed by taking an FWC-approved online course, including one that’s free. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a free field day.
This no-cost training is available thanks to certified volunteer instructors and funding from the Wildlife Restoration program.
People born after May 31, 1975, are required to complete a state certified hunter safety class before they can buy the type of hunting license that allows them to legally hunt unsupervised in Florida.
Quick links
Calendar
Youth Hunting Program - Another 25 hunts have been added to the Youth Hunting Program calendar bringing the total number of youth hunts to over 65.
The Youth Hunting Program is designed for young people who might not have the opportunity to experience hunting and learn about conservation. The program provides safe, educational, mentored hunts for young men and women between 12 and 17 years old who have passed a Florida hunter safety course and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman - Learn about conservation and develop outdoors skills by registering for one of these Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekends: Nov. 15-17, 2019, workshop held in Ocala and a Feb. 7-9, 2020, workshop in West Palm Beach.
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshops are open to anyone 18 years or older and feature expert instructors and safe, hands-on learning opportunities.
Learn the ABCs of treestand safety!
The infographic below spells out the basics. For more information about how to stay safe, check out this free, 15-minute treestand safety course.
Taking a hunter safety course is a great way to learn even more about safety and conservation.
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment