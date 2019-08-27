Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Four engineering firms have submitted proposals to design improvements to County Road 30A toward Indian Pass

The county recently received approval to move forward on a state funded project to widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road.

Last week the county opened bids from 4 engineering firms to survey, design and prepare the construction plans for the project – there is about 350 thousand dollars available for the preliminary work.

Actual construction won't happen until 2021.

The proposals will now be considered by a committee who will recommend a firm at the Commission's September 3rd meeting.




