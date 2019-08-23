Franklin County commissioners are trying to talk the Department of Transportation into adding more safety warnings at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 65 in Eastpoint.
The intersection has been the site of a number of accidents including one that led to the death of an Eastpoint teenager earlier this month.
Commissioners say they would like to see blinking warning lights at the intersection as well as more signs and they would like the state to enhance the rumble strips on Highway 65 as you near the intersection.
The board agreed to send a letter requesting the increased signage – and also asked that the county attorney make a personal appeal to the agency.
