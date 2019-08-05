Franklin County is moving quickly to relocate its ambulance annex in Lanark Village.
The County currently houses ambulances at the Fire House on Oak Street in Lanark Village but said that they are now having an issue with people partying in front of the building making it difficult for ambulances to respond to calls and to return after a call.
The problems began after a family moved into the fire house and has parties out front.
Commissioners said the issue also affects the fire department response time.
Law enforcement has been called an a few occasions but the problem still persists.
The Commission is now planning to move the ambulances back to the old annex on Highway 98 near Island View park.
The county moved the ambulances from that location a while ago because the building is not set up for EMS workers, plus the driveway opens on to a sharp curve on Highway 98.
But now the county said it will hire an architect on an emergency basis to see what needs to be done to the building so it can be used by Ambulance workers.
The architect will hopefully have the costs ready for Tuesday's county commission meeting at which point the county will decide whether to move forward.
