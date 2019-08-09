Franklin County officials are considering starting a mobile recycling program

County officials are considering starting a mobile recycling program to reach areas which have proved unsuccessful with the permanent recycling sites.
District 2 commissioner Bert Boldt said he would like to work with the solid waste department to create the mobile recycling program and have it in place this Fall.
Solid Waste Director Fonda Davis said he thinks it would a good idea because it would allow residents in Lanark Village and Alligator Point to recycle if they choose to.
The recycling bins in those towns have been removed permanently because people were throwing household debris in with the recycling.
