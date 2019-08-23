FRANKLIN COUNTY PET OF THE WEEK

HERSHEY is a super cute Basset Hound/Chocolate Lab cross and is as sweet as she is unique looking. She's a sturdy gal who loves affection and attention and will love being in a home with loving adopters. Is yours the lucky family?
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
