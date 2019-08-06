FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report July 12, 2019 through July 18, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
July 12, 2019 through July 18, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officers N. Basford, T. Basford and Wicker were on water patrol in St. Andrews Bay and saw a vessel run aground in shallow water near Courtney Point. The officers contacted the vessel operator who showed signs of impairment. The officers administered field sobriety tasks and the operator was arrested for boating under the influence. The operator refused to provide a breath sample and was booked into the Bay County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY
Officers Scott and Burkhead were conducting vessel boating safety patrol when they saw a vessel being operated in a careless manner. They conducted a vessel stop and noticed indicators that the operator may be impaired. The officers administered field sobriety tasks and the operator was arrested for BUI. Breath test results were .133 and .136.
Officers Little and Scott were on vessel patrol on Merritts Mill Pond. They checked a subject who was in possession of seven undersized shellcracker. The subject was cited for possession of undersized shellcracker.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin conducted a fishing license check in Cinco Bayou on two subjects fishing. After checking them through NCIC/FCIC, one had an active arrest warrant for possession of narcotic equipment out of Okaloosa County. The subject was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail and booked on the warrant. The other subject was issued a citation for failure to have a fishing license.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officer Parrish and Reserve Officer Kinney were on patrol in the Choctawhatchee River Water Management Area (WMA). They encountered a subject unresponsive in a vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the subject was severely intoxicated. A search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine and marijuana. The subject was arrested and charged accordingly.
Officer Gore was on patrol at Culpepper Landing on Holmes Creek when he conducted a boating safety inspection on a vessel returning from Cypress Springs. The operator displayed numerous signs of impairment and was asked to perform field sobriety tasks. The subject was arrested for boating under the influence and transported to Washington County Jail where he refused to provide a breath sample.
