If you live in the City of Apalachicola and have not yet registered to vote you need to do it soon.
The deadline to register to vote in the September 3rd election is Monday, August the 5th.
You can register to vote at the supervisor of elections office at 47 Avenue F.
These are important elections.
Voters will choose a new mayor a well as two city commissioners.
There are three candidates for mayor, Kevin Begos, Amy Hersey and Valentina Webb.
There are 4 candidates for Seat 1 which is currently held by Mitchell Bartley.
They are Despina George, Barry Hand, George Mahr and Ramon Lopez.
There are two candidates for City Commission seat two currently held by Jimmy Elliot.
Adriane Elliott and Torben Madson are seeking the seat.
