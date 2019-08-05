It’s back to school time and the Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club has partnered with the Franklin County Educational Foundation to sponsor a Back to School Fundraiser.
The Franklin County Educational Foundation raises funds for our students and teachers for classroom supplies, Take Stock in Children Scholarships, teacher mini grants and other opportunities to enhance the educational environment in our schools.
To maximize fundraising efforts, contributions will be used as matching funds for an $11,000 matching grant allocation from the Florida Educational Foundation.
If the fundraising exceeds the $11,000 required match there is the possibility of receiving additional money later in the year.
You can mail your contribution to the Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32328.
For more information or to discuss a major contribution in one of your areas of interest, you can contact Cliff Butler, President of the Apalachicola Bay Rotary Club at cliff@thebutleragency.com.
