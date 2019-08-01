NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 31, 2019

|
Join us for Shark Week 2019 and dive into our latest research and sustainable shark management. Our sharktastic features highlight fun facts about these amazing creatures and showcase why we study sharks and manage their populations.
Researchers, including NOAA Fisheries’ Mark Grace, first noticed the unusual tiny shark specimen in 2015
. After comparing it to the only known similar specimen —captured in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in 1979 —researchers determined that this one, caught in the Gulf of Mexico, is a different species. A new paper formally describes it as the American pocket shark.
By the 1970s, white sharks were rare in Cape Cod waters, and once-resident populations of gray seals had been extirpated. Today, both sharks and gray seals share these waters in numbers not seen for decades. Aside from their famous predator-prey relationship, white sharks and gray seals have a lot in common.
Unlike the spines of most vertebrates, shark spines are made of cartilage. NOAA Fisheries’ Apex Predators Program provided spinal column samples from four shark species to a researcher looking to learn more about the resilience of shark spines, the formation of bones and cartilage, and the connections to improving medical treatment of bone disease in humans.
Since 1962, the Apex Predators Program at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center has worked with volunteer recreational and commercial fishermen, scientists, and fisheries observers to tag sharks in the marine and coastal waters of New England and the Mid-Atlantic. The data collected have been instrumental in shaping what we know about shark migration and distribution.
No comments:
Post a Comment