The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two male juveniles on August the 8th for unlawfully possessing a firearm and showing it off on social media.
The Sheriff's department said the two juveniles were using SnapChat to show off the weapon and they were smoking an unknown substance.
The two were charged with possession of a firearm unlawfully by a minor, improperly exhibiting a firearm or dangerous weapon and dealing in stolen property.
The two are being detained in Tallahassee at the Department for Juvenile Justice.
Even though the incident was not on school grounds the social media incident was taken extremely seriously, especially with school starting on Monday
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it places the highest priority on the safety of our children and community.
