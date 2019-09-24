County commissioners last week agreed to award Anderson Columbia the bid for the reconstruction of Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
Anderson Columbia was the lowest bidder fro the project at 4.7 million dollars.
The highest bid was for nearly 7 million dollars.
Alligator Drive gets damaged almost every time a tropical storm or hurricane threatens our area and has not been fully repaired since it was damaged in 2016 by Hurricane Hermine.
The county has improved the road so that it is a two lane asphalt road, but those repairs are temporary.
The Scope of Work to repair the road is some 195 pages and is still being reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Office.
Because of the ongoing review, the county has agreed to award the bid, but not to issue a Notice to Proceed until FEMA's review is complete.
