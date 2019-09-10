Franklin County may file a lawsuit against the Humane Society over access to the gun range on Highway 65.
The Humane Society said it is closing the only access road to the gun range beginning September the 15th.
The road runs across Humane Society property that was donated to them by Franklin County in 1988.
The Humane Society says the noise from the gun range is negatively affecting the animals at the shelter and people are shooting improper targets, such as tvs.
The only access to the gun range is through Humane Society property – and the county says there is no reasonable alternative at this time unless the county were to allow access through the solid waste department which wouldn't work since most people use the gun range after hours and on weekends when the landfill is closed.
The county is investigating its legal options as the access road is county maintained and the county attorney finds it questionable for the humane society to accept public property for free, accept public tax dollars to operate and then claim that the pre-existing road and gun range interfere with their operations.
County commissioners said they would like to find a compromise but told the county attorney that if the road is closed on the 15th that he has the authority to file a lawsuit on the 16th.
Commission chairman Noah Lockley said the if the Humane Society is unwilling to work with the county it could see its county funding taken away.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment