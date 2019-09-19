FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report August 16, 2019 through August 29, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
August 16, 2019 through August 29, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officer T. Basford was working the area known as North Shore when he noticed a couple of vehicles parked on the shoulder of the road. He later saw two individuals coming towards the vehicles with fishing gear. Officer Basford conducted a resource inspection and found the two men to be in possession of two redfish. One individual admitted to catching both fish. He was issued a citation for possession of over daily bag limit of redfish.
GADSDEN COUNTY
Lieutenant Holcomb passed a truck with a single passenger sitting on the side of the road with the window down. He conducted a welfare check and found the individual in possession of a loaded 30-30 rifle and an empty corn bag in the cab of the truck. Further investigation led to locating corn scattered along the roadway shoulders adjacent to the individual’s truck. The individual admitted to placing the corn along the roadway and was cited accordingly.
GULF COUNTY
Officers T. Basford and Wicker observed a vessel in the Gulf County Canal near the Highland View Bridge and conducted a resource inspection. During the inspection Officer Basford located several fish fillets which were determined to be redfish, sheepshead and black drum. The captain of the vessel was issued citations for the violation of fish not being landed in whole condition.
Officer McMillion inspected a group coming into shore after harvesting scallops on Port St. Joe Bay. A resource inspection revealed violations pertaining to the daily bag limit of bay scallops and the appropriate citation was issued.
Officer Gerber was on patrol at White City Boat Ramp conducting resource and boating safety inspections. He observed a vessel with two individuals approaching the ramp and the operator appeared to be impaired. Resource and boating safety violations were found and cited appropriately, and the operator was arrested for boating under the influence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Specialist Corbin saw a subject fishing from shore and conducted an inspection. A check with dispatch revealed the subject had two active warrants out of Okaloosa County and Wisconsin. The subject was placed under arrest for the warrants.
Officer Specialist Corbin and Officer Nelson were on water patrol when they saw a vessel returning to the Destin Pass with fishing equipment displayed. A vessel stop was conducted and one undersized cobia, two undersized gag grouper, and an out of season red snapper were located in a fish box. The owner of the vessel was unable to provide the registration and stated he had purchased it in May. The title had not been transferred and a notice to appear citation was issued. Another subject on the vessel claimed responsibility for catching and keeping the undersized fish and was cited appropriately.
Officer Specialist Corbin and Officer Nelson conducted a vessel stop for violation of an idle speed/no wake zone. The operator showed several signs of impairment and field sobriety tasks were conducted. He refused to provide a breath sample and was arrested for BUI.
Officer Specialist Corbin and Officer Nelson saw two subjects fishing from shore. A resource inspection revealed undersized redfish and a stone crab located in a cooler. An undersized bluefish and an undersized mangrove snapper were in another cooler in their vehicle. Neither subject had a valid saltwater fishing license and the appropriate citations were issued.
WAKULLA COUNTY
Officer Carr and Officer Specialist Mallow saw a vessel underway displaying a diver down flag. They conducted a boating safety inspection and the operator showed signs of possible impairment. Seated Field Sobriety Tasks were administered, and the operator was arrested for BUI and refusal to submit to a lawful breath sample.
WALTON COUNTY
Officers White and Bradshaw were patrolling Choctawhatchee Bay near the mouth of the Mitchell River and saw a light being displayed from a vessel in a manner commonly used for flounder gigging. An inspection of the vessel revealed bass and blue crab that had been gigged. The owner of the vessel also had multiple boating safety violations. The subject was cited for taking freshwater game fish and blue crab by an illegal method and an insufficient number of personal flotation devices. He was verbally warned for other boating safety violations.
Officers Letcher, Tison, and Parrish were patrolling the Choctawhatchee River when they stopped a vessel where the occupants were setting bush hooks. An inspection revealed freshwater game fish (bream) being used for baiting the bush hooks. Some of the bush hooks previously baited were checked and it was determined they had been baited with bream. The bush hooks were also not properly marked. One of the subjects was cited for using game fish as bait and issued a warning for failure to properly mark the bush hooks.
Officer Bradshaw was patrolling the Choctawhatchee River during the first phase of the 2019 Public Alligator Hunt. A vessel check was conducted on subjects hunting alligator and a license check revealed the permit issued was for the third phase. The subject was cited for hunting alligators out of his assigned phase.
Officer White was on water patrol on the Choctawhatchee River when he saw two subjects in a vessel pulling in what appeared to be a line. The subjects were questioned about their activity which revealed they were using a shocking system to take fish. Both subjects were cited for taking freshwater game fish by an illegal method.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officers Parrish and Gore were patrolling inside the Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Washington County. Two subjects were checked for compliance with the alligator season rules and were cited for knowingly hunting out of an assigned or approved area (the WMA).
Officers Letcher, Parrish, and Tison were patrolling the Choctawhatchee River and stopped a vessel for no navigational lights. When the officers approached, an occupant on the bow of the vessel discarded something into the water. The subjects were using a shocking method to take freshwater fish. The subject admitted to discarding a wire used for the shocking system. The occupants on the vessel were cited for taking freshwater gamefish by an illegal method and one was cited for interference with an FWC Officer.
Officers Letcher, Parrish, and Tison stopped a vessel for no navigational lights and saw a rifle, spotlight, and frogs in the vessel. One of the occupants stated he had shot the frogs with the rifle and light and was cited for taking amphibians by an illegal method at night.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Allgood conducted an inspection on a vessel returning to the Pensacola Pass. The subject claimed he had caught two “Jacks” but did not know what type they were. Officer Allgood inspected his catch and found two undersized greater amberjack. The individual was cited for the violation.
Officer Specialist McHenry received a complaint that an individual fishing at the Bob Sikes Bridge was in possession of an oversized red drum. Officer Specialist McHenry responded to the area and found the subject in possession of a 35-inch red drum. The size limit on a red drum is from 18 to 27 inches. Officer Specialist McHenry also noticed the individual was impaired and requested Officer Specialist Ramos to assist. After a brief investigation, it was discovered that the individual was in possession of crack cocaine. Officer Specialist McHenry arrested the individual and transported him to the Escambia County Jail. He was cited for possession of crack cocaine and possession of an oversized red drum.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING – EXPANDING PARTICIPATION IN CONSERVATION
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Specialist P. Rockwell and Officer J. Rockwell attended a Boy Scout event at Anderson Pond in Eglin Waste Management Area (WMA). Officer J. Rockwell brought his patrol vessel and displayed all his safety gear and registration. The officers explained the importance of each piece of equipment and safety gear. The scouts interacted with them as they shared life events they experienced on the job. There were 40 Scouts ranging in age from 6–14 years old with a total of 54 participants including parents.
Officers Homan and Yates assisted Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state agencies with the “Back to School Bash” event in the New Hope / Vernon area. The officers set up static displays with trucks and a vessel. The officers handed out pamphlets to the youth and parents and gave tours of FWC equipment during the four-hour event.
