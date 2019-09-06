FWC Research Bulletin - August Update

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
This spawning male yellowfin grouper was recently donated to our Fisheries Dependent Monitoring program to aid in research. Weighing 22lbs, measuring 815mm (32”) to the middle of the tail, this fish was caught southwest of Marco Island at a depth of 200 feet. FWRI's Age and Growth lab processed this grouper's otolith and estimated its age as 28 years old. Yellowfin grouper change sex from female to male in the latter part of life.
