Friday, September 6, 2019

FWC Research Bulletin - August Update

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
header artwork - final

The Center for Conservation Social Science Research

nia

The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is proud to announce a new research center, the Center for Conservation Social Science Research (CCSSR)! The group focuses on the complex relationships between people and the fish, wildlife and habitat resources FWC conserves and protects. The CCSSR, much like FWRI’s Center for Biostatistics and Modelling and the Center for Spatial analysis, has a two-fold mission of providing consulting services and supporting broader FWC programs. The center, led by Nia Morales, is comprised of human dimensions specialists Ramesh Paudyal and Matty Cleary, and economist Julian Hwang. 
Some projects that CCSSR staff are currently involved in include providing support to strategic initiative teams, assessing the economic impacts of bass tournament fishing in Florida, measuring caller satisfaction with the conflict wildlife hotline, understanding private landowner opinions about FWC, and developing a management plan for black crappie. 
For more information on the Center, visit the webpage here

New on MyFWC.com/Research

Social Media Corner

pea_crab
YouTube:

Scientists in our Mollusc Lab gave us a peek at the pea crab, Pinnotheres pisum, a small soft bodied crab that lives in bivalves. 

banded_oystercatcher
 Flickr:

Banding and monitoring oystercatchers gives FWC researchers essential data that is used to understand components of a bird’s complex life history.

paul_larson
 Facebook:

FWRI's Florida Biodiversity Collections Curator, Paul Larson, and his team of USF students sort and preserve specimens from the latest SEAMAP cruise.

Instagram Favorite

yellow_grouper
This spawning male yellowfin grouper was recently donated to our Fisheries Dependent Monitoring program to aid in research. Weighing 22lbs, measuring 815mm (32”) to the middle of the tail, this fish was caught southwest of Marco Island at a depth of 200 feet. FWRI's Age and Growth lab processed this grouper's otolith and estimated its age as 28 years old. Yellowfin grouper change sex from female to male in the latter part of life. 

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment