If you have ever wanted to oversee the day to day operations of a lighthouse – there's a job for you on St. George Island.
The St. George Lighthouse group is looking for an executive director to oversee the lighthouse and gift shop.
The director will manage all operations for the lighthouse including maintenance, finance, collections, programs, personnel, marketing, and media relations.
He or she will also have to get grants and matching funds from government, corporate, and private sources, build up membership, manage staff, and implement regular maintenance plans for Lighthouse Park.
If you have management experience and know how to use Microsoft programs, QuickBooks and Point of Sale then you can apply.
Get all of the information on-line at www.stgeorgelight.org.
The deadline to apply is September the 16th.
