If you have a science background and are looking for work, the Franklin County Health Department is looking for you.
The Department of Health in Franklin County has an opening for an Environmental Health Specialist.
Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the physical sciences, natural sciences, or engineering.
The job description includes inspecting Onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems as well as sanitary nuisance complaints, Facility inspections, evaluating food hygiene, public and private water systems, and public swimming pools and much more.
You would also do rabies surveillance.
If you would like to learn more you can call Lesia McDaniel at (850) 705-6124.
You can apply for the job on-line at jobs.myflorida.com.
Applications are being accepted through September the 22nd.
Please apply online at: https://jobs.myflorida.com/job/APALACHICOLA-ENVIRONMENTAL-SPECIALIST-I-64027997-FL-32320/583908600/
