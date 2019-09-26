One Year Later - an E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

|HURRICANE MICHAEL REMEMBRANCE
It seems difficult to believe that it's been almost a year since our little slice of paradise was devastated by Hurricane Michael. We've seen suffering and helped; we've seen generosity and have been thankful; and we've seen self-sacrifice that we will never forget. Our city is rebuilding, and we're looking forward, not back. Our spirit and grit, combined with our dedication, have us looking at a bright future.
On October 10, a community-wide gathering will take place to reflect and remember how resilient we all have been. Everyone is invited to come and join us for this time of reflection and encouragement. The event will take place at the Mexico Beach Shopping Center (Mango Marley's, Beachwalk, and Cathey's ACE Hardware parking lots) from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be special speakers, live music by Rockin' Randall and Flabbergasted, and complimentary food and beverages. We hope you can come for an unforgettable evening.
|2019 PHOTO CONTEST WINNERS
The great photographer Ansel Adams once remarked that not everybody trusts paintings, but people believe photographs. Each year, we welcome the talented photographers who submit their creative works to our judges for the Mexico Beach Photography Contest. The 2019 photography contest received over 120 images! We would like to thank all those who entered this year's competition. Pictures did not have to fall within a particular year, so many images were from past Mexico Beach visits, and we love reminiscing while viewing them. All photographs are available for viewing at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center and will be on display until next year. Again, we want to thank all those who sent in submissions. We know the judges had a hard time selecting the winners! We hope you will continue to capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and submit your images for next year's contest.
AND THE WINNERS ARE:
Around Mexico Beach Category
First place: Bill Fauth - Mexico Beach, FL
Second place: Rosie Gammell - Inverness, FL
Third place: Christi Johnson - Oakman, AL
Sunrise & Sunset Category
First place: Gloria Sanchez - Mexico Beach, FL
Second place: Bill Fauth - Mexico Beach, FL
Third place: Teresa Miller - Cordele, GA
The Beaches Category
First place: Nancy Walker - Clear Lake, Iowa
Second place: Ron Rudolph - Port St. Joe, FL
Third place: Louis Warner, Jr. - Vicksburg, MS
Fishing & Boating Category
First place: Nancy Walker - Clear Lake, Iowa
Second place: Ellington King - Versailles, KY
Third place: Anita Garrett - Lizella, GA
People Category
First place: Sabrina Greer - Mexico Beach, FL
Second place: Nancy Walker - Clear Lake, Iowa
Third place: Jennifer Rhodes - Coolidge, GA
Flora & Animal Life Category
First place: Ron Rudolph - Port St. Joe, FL
Second place: Bill Fauth - Mexico Beach, FL
Third place: Lenny Balogh - Hixson, TN
Congratulations!
